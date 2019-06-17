Smith went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run in Sunday's victory over Oakland.

Smith took Tanner Anderson deep in the third inning to tie the game 2-2. Improbably, it was Smith's second home run in three days and third overall in June. He has never hit more than three homers in a season, so there should be no expectation that the power outburst will continue. Smith is more known for his speed; he has stolen 18 bases this season, though Sunday he was thrown out trying to steal for only the second time this season.

More News
Our Latest Stories