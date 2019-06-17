Mariners' Mallex Smith: Homers again in win
Smith went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run in Sunday's victory over Oakland.
Smith took Tanner Anderson deep in the third inning to tie the game 2-2. Improbably, it was Smith's second home run in three days and third overall in June. He has never hit more than three homers in a season, so there should be no expectation that the power outburst will continue. Smith is more known for his speed; he has stolen 18 bases this season, though Sunday he was thrown out trying to steal for only the second time this season.
More News
-
Mariners' Mallex Smith: Launches homer in win•
-
Mariners' Mallex Smith: Stays hot with pair of doubles•
-
Mariners' Mallex Smith: Sets table effectively in loss•
-
Mariners' Mallex Smith: Stellar night in blowout win•
-
Mariners' Mallex Smith: Takes seat against lefty•
-
Mariners' Mallex Smith: Homers against Astros•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 13 Fantasy Baseball picks, rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 13 Preview: Two-start pitcher tiers
The two-start pitcher options for Week 13 are deep, but there's lots of risk to assess. We...
-
Week 13 Sleeper Hitters
Heath Cummings says Mallex Smith, Ramon Laureano and eight others are solid adds for Week...
-
Waivers: Bradley, Sisco coming on
Jackie Bradley's offensive revival and four upside lineup options highlight Friday's waiver...
-
10 prospects to get on your radar
Chris Towers offers a different take, analyzing five prospects you should know about and five...