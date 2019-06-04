Mariners' Mallex Smith: Homers against Astros
Smith went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in the Mariners' 4-2 loss to the Astros on Monday.
Smith checked in with his third long ball of the season with this third-inning solo shot off Corbin Martin, continuing his offensive resurgence since he was recalled after a brief stint at Triple-A Tacoma. His average is still below the Mendoza Line at .195, but he's been showing signs of life as he looks to push that number back up towards his career mark of .265.
