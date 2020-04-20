Play

Smith made a strong impression on guest outfield instructor Mike Cameron this spring, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.

Cameron notes Smith was one of his best students in spring camp, which also featured guest appearances from past franchise luminaries such as Ken Griffey, Jr, Franklin Gutierrez and Ichiro Suzuki. The speedy outfielder demonstrated "tremendous" improvement in defensive drills, which consisted of fielding live balls off the bat of Suzuki. Smith sported fielding percentages of .984 or better at all three outfield spots in 2019, but Cameron's assessment implies the 26-year-old could be even sharper this coming season. "He's starting to put things together, showed a lot of improvement and Chris Prieto (former outfield coach) contributed a lot to that as did the fact that Mallex works so hard," Cameron said.

