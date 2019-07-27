Smith went 2-for-4 with an RBI single in a win over the Tigers on Friday. He was also caught stealing for the seventh time this season.

With two out and the score knotted at 2-2 in the bottom of the ninth, Smith came through by lacing a four-seam fastball from Jose Cisnero to center that brought home Kyle Seager with the winning run. It was only Smith's fourth RBI of July, but the speedy outfielder did manage to extend his on-base streak to six games with what was his fourth multi-hit effort of the month.