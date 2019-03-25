Smith (elbow) starting in center field and leading off Monday against the Padres, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

According to Corey Brock of The Athletic, Smith is expected to play five innings and get three at-bats in what will be his first game action for the Mariners -- the outfielder has been limited to minor-league action this spring while working back from an elbow injury. He missed the team's season-opening series in Japan last week, though there's still a chance he could be ready for Thursday's home opener against the Red Sox, barring setbacks.