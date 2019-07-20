Mariners' Mallex Smith: Leaves early Friday with sore thumb
Smith was removed from Friday's 10-0 win over the Angels after five innings with a sore right thumb, the Associated Press reports.
Smith reached base twice in his three plate appearances, recording a base hit to go with a walk, a run and his 27th stolen base of the season. According to the report, Smith hurt his thumb early in the contest, but continued to play through the issue before departing. The Mariners held an 8-0 lead at the time of Smith's removal, which offers hope that his early exit may have only been precautionary more than anything else.
