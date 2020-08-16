Smith is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Astros.

Now on the bench for the fifth time in seven games, Smith seems to have at least temporarily lost out on a regular spot in the lineup versus right-handed pitching. While Smith has gone 2-for-2 on stolen-base attempts, his performance at the plate has been even rougher than usual, as he enters play Sunday with a .133/.170/.178 slash line and 27.7 percent strikeout rate over 47 plate appearances. Expect Tim Lopes to continue receiving more work in the corner outfield at Smith's expense.