Smith went 2-for-4 with two run-scoring singles and a walk in a win over the White Sox on Sunday.

Smith made noise out of the bottom of the order, posting his first multi-RBI effort since Aug. 21. The speedy outfielder has a modest but welcome three-game hitting streak, a proverbial oasis in the desert during a month of September when Smith is hitting just .162 overall (6-for-37) has just Sunday's pair of RBI on his ledger.