Smith isn't in the lineup for Monday's game against the Astros.
Smith went 1-for-11 with a double and two RBI over the first three games this season, but he'll get a day off for the final game of the series. Kyle Lewis will shift to center field with Dee Gordon getting the start in left field.
More News
-
Mariners' Mallex Smith: Excels in return to action•
-
Mariners' Mallex Smith: Expected to be ready•
-
Mariners' Mallex Smith: Arrives at camp•
-
Mariners' Mallex Smith: Not yet seen at camp•
-
Mariners' Mallex Smith: Impresses defensively in spring•
-
Mariners' Mallex Smith: Roster spot considered secure•