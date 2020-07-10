Smith, who's ticketed for the starting center field job, has yet to participate in Mariners summer camp workouts, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Smith's absence has not been explained by the team. The Mariners have announced three players tested positive for COVID-19 prior to camp, but there are five players, including Smith, that have yet to participate. It can't be assumed Smith's absence equates to a positive test, but what is clear is that he's currently losing valuable preparation time ahead of the regular season.