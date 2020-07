Smith went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts but stole his first base of the season in the Mariners' 10-2 loss to the Angels on Tuesday.

It was an ugly night at the plate, but after reaching on a fielding error in the fifth inning, Smith was at least able to chip in his first steal of the campaign. Smith is 1-for-15 to start the 2020 season. He could be at risk of losing out on playing time to Tim Lopes if he doesn't pick it up soon.