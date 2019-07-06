Smith went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and a run scored in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Athletics.

Smith got aboard with a single in the first inning, and then stole second base before scoring on a sacrifice fly by J.P. Crawford. Smith is up to 23 steals in 71 games this year, which ranks second in the majors. The speedster has hit safely in his last six games.

