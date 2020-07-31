site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: mariners-mallex-smith-on-bench-versus-lefty | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Mariners' Mallex Smith: On bench versus lefty
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Smith is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Athletics.
Smith started five of the first seven games of the season but will head to the bench after going 1-for-17. Dylan Moore will start in right field against Oakland southpaw Sean Manaea.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.