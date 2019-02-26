Smith (elbow) is expected to be cleared to throw early next week and could be allowed to swing a bat before then, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.

Smith's start to spring has been slowed by a sore elbow, an injury he suffered after over-exerting himself while throwing before camp. If he's cleared on schedule, he'll have enough time to get ready by Opening Day, though any significant setback could put that in some doubt.