Smith was optioned to the Mariners' alternate training site Tuesday.
Smith has been an interesting fantasy option for a few seasons thanks to his considerable speed, as he stole 86 bases across the last two seasons, but questions about his ability to hit well enough to remain in the lineup on a regular basis to keep his steals total up have remained an issue. He's answered those questions firmly in the negative so far this year, hitting a miserable .133/.170/.178 through 14 games. If he eventually returns to the roster later this season, he may not play enough to have much fantasy relevance.