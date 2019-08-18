Smith is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Blue Jays, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Manager Scott Servais acknowledged after Friday's 7-3 loss to Toronto that Smith's mental errors both on the bases and in the field have been piling up lately, prompting the skipper to withhold the outfielder from the lineup in Saturday's 4-3 win. Smith's benching will be extended for another day, but the 26-year-old doesn't look to be on the outs for an everyday role. Smith's replacement in center field, Keon Broxton, has already been cast off the 40-man roster by two different clubs this season and doesn't have much of a future on a rebuilding Mariners squad.