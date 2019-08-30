Smith went 2-for-3 with two walks, a stolen base and a run in a win over the Rangers on Thursday.

Smith's well-balanced effort was one befitting of his leadoff role, but it marked his first multi-hit tally since Aug. 15. Smith continues to struggle with strikeouts -- he's whiffed 25 times over 89 plate appearances in August -- but his 33 extra-base hits (19 doubles, eight triples, six home runs) and 37 stolen bases have still been a benefit to fantasy managers.