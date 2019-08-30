Mariners' Mallex Smith: Outstanding effort as leadoff man
Smith went 2-for-3 with two walks, a stolen base and a run in a win over the Rangers on Thursday.
Smith's well-balanced effort was one befitting of his leadoff role, but it marked his first multi-hit tally since Aug. 15. Smith continues to struggle with strikeouts -- he's whiffed 25 times over 89 plate appearances in August -- but his 33 extra-base hits (19 doubles, eight triples, six home runs) and 37 stolen bases have still been a benefit to fantasy managers.
More News
-
Mariners' Mallex Smith: Sits against southpaw•
-
Mariners' Mallex Smith: Produces as in-game replacement•
-
Mariners' Mallex Smith: Not starting Monday•
-
Mariners' Mallex Smith: Swipes pair of bags•
-
Mariners' Mallex Smith: Plates two out of leadoff spot•
-
Mariners' Mallex Smith: Reclaims leadoff gig•
SportsLine's Fantasy Football Draft Strategy Guide
Dominate your draft with our free Draft Strategy Guide, which gives you must-have sleepers, rookies, quarterbacks, and much more!
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, best picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 24 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Mark Canha still isn't getting enough love, but it's the Twins who are the most represented...
-
Week 24 Preview: Two-start pitchers
The two-start sleeper well had gone dry in recent weeks, but it runneth over in Week 24, according...
-
Prospects Report: September call-ups
September call-ups are rarely all that you hope they'll be. Scott White assesses which prospects...
-
Thirty bold predictions for 2020
With the 2019 season beginning to wind down, Scott White embraces some of his bolder ideas...
-
Waivers: Dubon, Hilliard get the call
A couple of prospect call-ups might be of interest to Fantasy players, according to Scott White....