Smith went 2-for-4 with a two-run single in a win over the Royals on Wednesday.

Smith has all three of his multi-hit efforts of the season in April, but Wednesday's pair of RBI were his first since March 31. The speedy outfielder is also a perfect 5-for-5 in stolen base attempts over his first 10 games and sports a career-best 12.2 percent walk rate over his first 49 plate appearances.