Smith went 1-for-5 with a two-run triple in a loss to the Rays on Wednesday.

Smith has now been back in the leadoff spot for two games after a temporary demotion, going 2-for-10 with a double in addition to Wednesday's three-bagger. The speedy outfielder is still hitting just .226 across 66 plate appearances in August, but he's hit safely in six of his last seven starts.