Smith went 2-for-3 with a double, a triple, a walk and a run in a loss to the Rays on Sunday.

Smith was a thorn in the side of his old club throughout the contest, with the speedy outfielder responsible for all of Seattle's extra-base hits other than Omar Narvaez's home run. The 26-year-old had a rough 0-for-4, three-strikeout outing Friday, but he's otherwise gone 4-for-7 with a pair of two-baggers, Saturday's triple, a walk and two runs in two other games since putting in some extra time studying video of his mechanics with the team's hitting coaches.