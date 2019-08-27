Mariners' Mallex Smith: Produces as in-game replacement
Smith entered Monday's loss to the Yankees in the top of the third inning as a replacement for the ejected Keon Broxton and went 1-for-2 with a solo home run.
Smith brought the Mariners to within a run with his seventh-inning blast, but that would serve the conclusion of the scoring for either club on the night. Smith has hit safely in four of the last six contests overall, but he's still hitting a middling .219 across 80 August plate appearances.
