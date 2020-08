Smith went 2-for-4 with an RBI single and a stolen base in a loss to the Rockies on Friday.

Smith experienced some rather rare success with the bat, opening the scoring on the night with his second-inning single that plated Dee Gordon. The speedster also swiped his second bag of the campaign in what was his first multi-hit effort of 2020. Smith is 3-for-7 over the last two games, but his season line still sits at an unsightly .147/.194/.206.