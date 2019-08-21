Smith will start in right field and bat leadoff Wednesday against the Rays, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Smith was benched in back-to-back games over the weekend after manager Scott Servais expressed frustration with his mistakes in the field and on the bases, but the Mariners aren't ready to bail on the speedster just yet. He returned to the lineup Monday as the No. 7 hitter before swapping spots with Tim Lopes and regaining leadoff duties in Tuesday's 7-4 win. Smith will get another spin atop the lineup in the series finale and looks poised to serve as the Mariners' primary table setter, at least versus right-handed pitching.