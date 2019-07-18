Smith went 2-for-4 with a double and a stolen base in a loss to the Athletics on Wednesday.

Smith extended what has been a solid month with his third multi-hit effort of July, which included his fourth extra-base hit over that span. The speedster's gradual ascension continues after an abysmal start to the season, as he's now raised his season average 43 points to .236 since June 1.

