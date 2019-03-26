Smith (elbow) felt zero discomfort in his elbow during Monday's exhibition against San Diego, TJ Cotterill of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

Smith admitted that his timing at the plate needs work, but that's to be expected after missing all of spring with an elbow strain. He'll continue to be monitored on a daily basis with Thursday's season opener just a few days away.

