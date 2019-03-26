Mariners' Mallex Smith: Responds well to game action
Smith (elbow) felt zero discomfort in his elbow during Monday's exhibition against San Diego, TJ Cotterill of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.
Smith admitted that his timing at the plate needs work, but that's to be expected after missing all of spring with an elbow strain. He'll continue to be monitored on a daily basis with Thursday's season opener just a few days away.
More News
-
Mariners' Mallex Smith: Leading off Monday•
-
Mariners' Mallex Smith: Won't go on injured list•
-
Mariners' Mallex Smith: Won't travel to Japan•
-
Mariners' Mallex Smith: Takes first batting practice•
-
Mariners' Mallex Smith: Could take BP on Monday•
-
Mariners' Mallex Smith: Cleared to resume workouts•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Marlins SP have Fantasy appeal
The Marlins again figure to be an afterthought in the Fantasy world, but their young starting...
-
Fantasy baseball sleepers, breakouts
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
A deep sleeper from every team
Heath Cummings gives you one sleeper outside of the top 300 in ADP for every team.
-
Breakouts 2.0
Heath Cummings shares the upside of eight more breakouts. These could be next year's early-round...
-
Busts 2.0
Heath Cummings already told you who he thinks is being drafted too high. Now he has seven more...