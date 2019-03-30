Mariners' Mallex Smith: Resting Saturday
Smith is not in the lineup Saturday against the Red Sox, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Smith missed the team's early season-opening series in Japan due to an elbow strain but was in the lineup both Thursday and Friday. He'll likely still need the occasional off day in the first few weeks of the season. Mitch Haniger slides over the center field in his absence, with Jay Bruce starting in right field.
