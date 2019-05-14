Smith, who entered Monday's action hitting .350 (14-for-40) with three doubles, one home run, six RBI, three walks, seven stolen bases and eight runs in nine games with Triple-A Tacoma, could be returning to the Mariners soon, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Smith was sent down to the Rainiers to work on his mechanics at the plate after a rough start to the season, and the numbers he's generated imply he's largely accomplished that goal. The speedy outfielder started his 10th game for Tacoma on Monday, with manager Scott Servais emphasizing how good the reports he's received on Smith have been, a return to the big-league club could certainly be in the cards over the coming days.