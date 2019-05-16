Smith was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma on Thursday, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Shed Long was sent back to the minors to free up a roster spot for Smith, who is back with the big club after smoothing out some kinks at the plate in the minors. The outfielder hit .333/.375/.476 with a homer, seven stolen bases and a 3:4 BB:K in 10 games for the Rainiers. Smith figures to immediately steal playing time from jay Bruce in the outfield and could quickly reclaim an everyday role if he builds off his success from the minors.

