Mariners' Mallex Smith: Returns to majors
Smith was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma on Thursday, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Shed Long was sent back to the minors to free up a roster spot for Smith, who is back with the big club after smoothing out some kinks at the plate in the minors. The outfielder hit .333/.375/.476 with a homer, seven stolen bases and a 3:4 BB:K in 10 games for the Rainiers. Smith figures to immediately steal playing time from jay Bruce in the outfield and could quickly reclaim an everyday role if he builds off his success from the minors.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospects: Gallen making his pitch
Our Scott White tries to pinpoint the next big call-up, turning his attention to a surprising...
-
Waivers: Prospect parade continues
Another round of prospect callups leads the way in our latest look at the waiver wire, with...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, ranks
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
FBT Podcast: Ramirez, prospect talk
How worried should you be about Jose Ramirez? That's one of many topics on Wednesday's Fantasy...
-
Roto Trade Chart (top 250)
How does Kris Bryant's move up the rankings impact his trade value? What about Hyun-Jin Ryu's...
-
Call-up Riley brings big power
Austin Riley is the latest big-time prospect call-up, and Scott White thinks the impact could...