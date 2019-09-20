Smith is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Orioles.

Smith sat Wednesday against a righty and will take a seat again Friday, this time against a lefty opener in Richard Bleier (right-hander Aaron Brooks is slated to follow as the Orioles' primary pitcher). While Smith has been a plus fantasy contributor with his 44 stolen bases, he's been pretty much a replacement-level player in real life. Dylan Moore is starting again in center.