Smith's spot on the Opening Day roster was considered secure when spring training was suspended, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

The speedy outfielder's Cactus League performance didn't inspire confidence, as he hit .185 (5-for-27) with a double, an RBI, a stolen base and one run across 10 exhibitions. Smith also whiffed on eight occasions, a rather disappointing development considering the 26-year-old came into camp trying to improve on the career-high 24.9 percent strikeout rate he generated in 2019. The lack of spring training numbers notwithstanding, Smith's strong work at the plate over his two seasons in Tampa (2017-18) and elite speed on the basepaths are apparently enough to keep him entrenched as the starting center fielder heading into the campaign.