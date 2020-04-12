Mariners' Mallex Smith: Roster spot considered secure
Smith's spot on the Opening Day roster was considered secure when spring training was suspended, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
The speedy outfielder's Cactus League performance didn't inspire confidence, as he hit .185 (5-for-27) with a double, an RBI, a stolen base and one run across 10 exhibitions. Smith also whiffed on eight occasions, a rather disappointing development considering the 26-year-old came into camp trying to improve on the career-high 24.9 percent strikeout rate he generated in 2019. The lack of spring training numbers notwithstanding, Smith's strong work at the plate over his two seasons in Tampa (2017-18) and elite speed on the basepaths are apparently enough to keep him entrenched as the starting center fielder heading into the campaign.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Get Kingery
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball breakouts: Get Manaea
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Prospect Profiles: Carlson for real?
Even at age 20, Dylan Carlson comes with more doubters than many of the top prospects.
-
12-team H2H points mock
Maybe starting pitchers aren't sliding as much as we thought, as our latest Head-to-Head points...
-
Ranking closers by job security
How do closer rankings change when you rank them according to job security? Here are tiers...
-
Mailbag: Prospects, auctions strategies
If a 2020 season ever gets off the ground, it'll look different from most any other. Scott...