Mariners' Mallex Smith: Runs wild in lineup return
Smith went 2-for-3 with a walk, RBI, two runs and four stolen bases Monday in the Mariners' 6-2 win over the Rangers.
Benched for the previous two games to work on his swing mechanics after his season batting line slipped to .164/.243/.254, Smith returned to the lineup in impressive fashion. As per usual, he made his biggest impact with his speed, nabbing three of his career-high-tying four stolen bases in the eighth inning and finishing his night with a steal of home plate. He's now up to 12 steals on the campaign, placing him in a four-way tie for third place in the league.
