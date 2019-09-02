Smith went 2-for-5 and scored three runs Sunday in the Mariners' 11-3 win over the Rangers.

Smith reached base three times on the day, as he was drilled by a pitch in addition to notching two singles. The Mariners' leadoff man has been trending upward over his last four games, pounding out nine hits while scoring six times and nabbing three steals on three attempts.

