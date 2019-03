Smith (elbow) is expected to begin making progression with baseball activities next week, Owen Perkins of MLB.com reports. "Coming out of the off-day on Monday, we should have a good indication of how he can start ramping up," manager Scott Servais said. "He feels good. He'll start playing catch. The biggest thing is to get a bat in his hand and let him start swinging."

The speedy outfielder has yet to make his spring debut due to a sore elbow that stemmed for overthrowing in the early days of camp. Smith was shut down from throwing Feb. 16 after experiencing soreness. If he's able to adhere to the expected timetable, Smith should still have ample time to get enough reps both in the field and at the plate prior to the start of the regular season. If healthy, Smith is expected to man center field for the Mariners, allowing Dee Gordon to resume playing second base on a full-time basis.