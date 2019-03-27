Mariners' Mallex Smith: Set for Opening Day
Manager Scott Servais confirmed that Smith will start in center field in Thursday's home opener against the Red Sox, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Smith has been battling a right elbow strain since mid-February and was limited throughout spring training. The 25-year-old was able to start in center field with no issues during Monday's exhibition game, clearing the way for him to play Thursday. Smith slashed .296/.367/.406 with 40 stolen bases in 141 games with the Rays last season.
