Manager Scott Servais confirmed that Smith will start in center field in Thursday's home opener against the Red Sox, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Smith has been battling a right elbow strain since mid-February and was limited throughout spring training. The 25-year-old was able to start in center field with no issues during Monday's exhibition game, clearing the way for him to play Thursday. Smith slashed .296/.367/.406 with 40 stolen bases in 141 games with the Rays last season.