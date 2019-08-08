Smith went 2-for-4 with a double, a stolen base and a run in a win over the Padres on Wednesday.

Smith came home with what turned out to be the winning run in the eighth inning on a fielder's choice groundout by Daniel Vogelbach. The speedy outfielder was on base courtesy of his 16th double of the season, his first extra-base hit since July 21. The success at the plate wasn't coincidental by any stretch, as Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports Smith had stayed to work with hitting coaches Tim Laker and Jarrett DeHart after Tuesday's game to study video, discuss some changes and then take extra hacks in the batting cage. Smith had been in a funk since the calendar flipped, going just 1-for-16 over his first four August games prior to Wednesday.