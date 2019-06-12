Mariners' Mallex Smith: Sets table effectively in loss
Smith went 2-for-4 with a walk, a stolen base and two runs in a loss to the Twins on Tuesday.
Smith played his leadoff role especially well Tuesday, crossing the plate on the Mariners' first two run-scoring hits of the night. While the speedster's .216/.291/.319 season line leaves plenty to be desired on all fronts, Smith now has a 10-game hitting streak that encompasses all of June and that has already served to boost his average 25 points.
