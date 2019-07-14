Smith went 1-for-2 with a triple, two stolen bases, a run scored and two walks in Saturday's 9-2 loss to the Angels.

Smith reached 25 steals on the year by swiping second and third base in the third inning after reaching on a walk. He also laced a triple in the sixth inning and scored on J.P. Crawford's sacrifice fly for the Mariners' first run of the game. The speedster has 44 runs scored and five triples in 75 games after Saturday's performance.