Mariners' Mallex Smith: Sits against southpaw
Smith is not starting Wednesday against lefty James Paxton and the Yankees, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Smith has been on the bench for two of the last three games, both of which came against lefties. Prior to this week, he hadn't sat against a lefty since early June. Dylan Moore starts in right field Wednesday.
More News
-
Mariners' Mallex Smith: Produces as in-game replacement•
-
Mariners' Mallex Smith: Not starting Monday•
-
Mariners' Mallex Smith: Swipes pair of bags•
-
Mariners' Mallex Smith: Plates two out of leadoff spot•
-
Mariners' Mallex Smith: Reclaims leadoff gig•
-
Mariners' Mallex Smith: Out for second straight day•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Dubon, Hilliard get the call
A couple of prospect call-ups might be of interest to Fantasy players, according to Scott White....
-
Thirty bold predictions for 2020
With the 2019 season beginning to wind down, Scott White embraces some of his bolder ideas...
-
Waivers: Jose Ramirez replacements
If you find yourself with an opening at third base all of a sudden, Scott White has you covered...
-
Week 23 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a risky proposition here in late August. Scott White...
-
Week 23 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Some less-heralded call-ups could have an impact in the short-term. Scott White looks at the...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, top picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start