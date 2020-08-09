Smith is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rockies, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

With another hitless showing in Saturday's 5-0 loss, Smith is now batting .135/.179/.189 with a career-worst 28.2 percent strikeout rate through 11 games. While Smith's porous offensive production would likely relegate him to a full-time bench role on most teams, the Mariners don't have many appealing alternatives on the active roster. Seattle doesn't seem eager to start the service clock on top prospect Jarred Kelenic, so it may simply wait and hope that one of Smith, Tim Lopes or Dee Gordon eventually heats up at the plate to solidify a spot in the corner outfield.