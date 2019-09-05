Smith is not in the lineup Thursday against the Astros.

Smith has started the past six games and gone 9-for-24 (.375) with a trio of stolen bases, but he'll head to the bench for Thursday's series opener in Houston with left-hander Wade Miley starting for the Astros. Jake Fraley is starting in right field in his stead, while Braden Bishop is starting in center.

