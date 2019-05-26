Smith is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Athletics, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Smith will sit for the second straight day while the Mariners continue to work with him on some swing adjustments, according to Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle. Since returning from Triple-A Tacoma on May 16, Smith has gone 4-for-25 (.160 average) with nine strikeouts.

