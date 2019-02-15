Mariners' Mallex Smith: Slowed by sore elbow
Smith is battling a sore elbow and will skip the defensive parts of the Mariners' first spring workouts, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
There haven't been any suggestions that the issue is a significant one, though it would obviously be preferable for Smith to enter camp uninjured. The outfielder reportedly threw too much leading up to camp so will need to be eased into action. If the injury lingers into the start of the regular season, Seattle could slide Mitch Haniger to center, opening an outfield corner for Jay Bruce, or move Dee Gordon to the outfield, which would open the keystone for Tim Beckham.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Sleepers 1.0: Undervalued assets
There a lot of ways to define a sleeper, Heath Cummings says the most simple way is also the...
-
Breakouts 1.0: League-winners?
These 10 breakout candidates have league-winning potential.
-
Busts 1.0: Who is overvalued?
It's not hard to make the playoffs if you just avoid these busts
-
Best Fantasy Baseball outfield prospects
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy Baseball analyst
-
Fantasy Baseball 2019 sleeper picks
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
40 burning questions for 2019
How will the Dodgers distribute playing time? Are Christian Yelich's numbers in any way sustainable?...