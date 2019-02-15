Smith is battling a sore elbow and will skip the defensive parts of the Mariners' first spring workouts, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

There haven't been any suggestions that the issue is a significant one, though it would obviously be preferable for Smith to enter camp uninjured. The outfielder reportedly threw too much leading up to camp so will need to be eased into action. If the injury lingers into the start of the regular season, Seattle could slide Mitch Haniger to center, opening an outfield corner for Jay Bruce, or move Dee Gordon to the outfield, which would open the keystone for Tim Beckham.