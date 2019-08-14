Mariners' Mallex Smith: Solid leadoff effort in win
Smith went 2-for-5 with an RBI double, a stolen base and a run in a win over the Tigers on Tuesday.
Smith's roller coaster of a month continued Tuesday, as he's now interspersed a trio of two-hit efforts among a 1-for-5 performance and a pair of 0-for-4 showings over his last six games. That inconsistency, paired with an 0-for-11 tally over the first three contests of the month, has led to a .194 average for the speedy outfielder thus far in August. Consistent contact has been one of the biggest issues for Smith, who's already struck out on 12 occasions over the first nine games of the month.
