Mariners' Mallex Smith: Starting immediately
Smith is starting in center field and hitting ninth Thursday against the Twins, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
The Mariners will waste no time reinserting Smith back into the lineup after recalling the outfielder from Triple-A earlier Thursday. It appears Smith, who hit .333/.375/.476 with a homer and seven stolen bases in a 10-game stint with Triple-A Tacoma before returning to the big club, will get a chance to immediately reclaim a starting job at the expense of Jay Bruce, who is sitting out Thursday.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospects: Gallen making his pitch
Our Scott White tries to pinpoint the next big call-up, turning his attention to a surprising...
-
Waivers: Prospect parade continues
Another round of prospect callups leads the way in our latest look at the waiver wire, with...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, ranks
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
FBT Podcast: Ramirez, prospect talk
How worried should you be about Jose Ramirez? That's one of many topics on Wednesday's Fantasy...
-
Roto Trade Chart (top 250)
How does Kris Bryant's move up the rankings impact his trade value? What about Hyun-Jin Ryu's...
-
Call-up Riley brings big power
Austin Riley is the latest big-time prospect call-up, and Scott White thinks the impact could...