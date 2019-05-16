Smith is starting in center field and hitting ninth Thursday against the Twins, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

The Mariners will waste no time reinserting Smith back into the lineup after recalling the outfielder from Triple-A earlier Thursday. It appears Smith, who hit .333/.375/.476 with a homer and seven stolen bases in a 10-game stint with Triple-A Tacoma before returning to the big club, will get a chance to immediately reclaim a starting job at the expense of Jay Bruce, who is sitting out Thursday.