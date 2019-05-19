Smith went 2-for-4 with a run in a loss to the Twins on Saturday.

The 18-4 loss was a complete washout on a team level for the Mariners, but Smith's work at the plate was one of the few reasons for optimism. The speedy outfielder put a recent minor-league sabbatical to good use, seemingly correcting some plate mechanics that had led to an abysmal start to the season at the big-league level. Smith's multi-hit effort Saturday followed his solo home run Thursday in the opening game of the series, which was also his first game back from Triple-A Tacoma. While it's going to take some time for his current .176/.262/.278 line to get up to acceptable levels, Smith's early work since returning lends credence to the notion he's heading in the right direction.