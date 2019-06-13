Smith went 3-for-6 with two doubles, a stolen base and a run in a win over the Twins on Wednesday.

Smith extended his month-long hitting streak to 11 games with Wednesday's effort, which featured his second consecutive multi-hit tally. The 26-year-old outfielder has offered a bit of everything during his impressive June, as he's now accumulated five extra-base hits (four doubles, one home run), five RBI, three walks, four stolen bases and seven runs thus far this month.