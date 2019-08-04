Smith 0-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base in Saturday's 9-0 loss to the Astros.

The Mariners ended up being no-hit on the evening, but Smith was still able to eke out a little production. On the season, the speedster is slashing only .232/.301/.346, but he's now stolen 30 or more bases for the second straight year.

