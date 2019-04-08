Smith went 2-for-5 with a pair of stolen bases and two runs in a 12-5 victory against the White Sox on Sunday.

The 25-year-old is hitting only .250 (8-for-32), but he's walked six times to elevate his on-base percentage above .350. That's exactly what the Mariners want out of the leadoff spot, and behind that healthy on-base percentage, Smith has also swiped four bags. He has a home run, three RBI and eight runs as well.