Mariners' Mallex Smith: Stellar all-around performance
Smith went 3-for-4 with an RBI single, two stolen bases and a run in a win over the Tigers on Thursday. He was also caught stealing on a third attempt.
Smith wreaked plenty of havoc from the top of the order, churning out his fourth multi-hit effort of the last seven games while recording his fourth and fifth steals of August. The 26-year-old outfielder's .238/.306/.354 season line has plenty of room for improvement, but Smith has demonstrated some pop this season by compiling 30 extra-base hits, including a career-high five home runs.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 22 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Scott White tiers the two-start pitchers for Week 22 — the good, the bad and the considerable...
-
Week 22 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The Rangers play eight games in Week 22, and the Orioles have a couple hitters who could surprise....
-
Prospects: Stash Luzardo again?
Injuries have prevented the Athletics' ace of the future from becoming their ace of the present,...
-
Waivers: Do we dare add Ivan Nova?
Ivan Nova shut down the Astros on Tuesday to continue a dominant five-start stretch. Scott...
-
Do these 15 have an innings limit?
So who's getting shut down? Or who's at risk, anyway? Scott White looks at 15 cases that raise...
-
Eight trending hitters: Pros and cons
The waiver wire has seen a surge in activity over the past week because of some new bats grabbing...