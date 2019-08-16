Smith went 3-for-4 with an RBI single, two stolen bases and a run in a win over the Tigers on Thursday. He was also caught stealing on a third attempt.

Smith wreaked plenty of havoc from the top of the order, churning out his fourth multi-hit effort of the last seven games while recording his fourth and fifth steals of August. The 26-year-old outfielder's .238/.306/.354 season line has plenty of room for improvement, but Smith has demonstrated some pop this season by compiling 30 extra-base hits, including a career-high five home runs.