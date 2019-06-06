Mariners' Mallex Smith: Stellar night in blowout win
Smith went 3-for-5 with a two-run single, an RBI double and two runs in a win over the Astros on Wednesday.
Five of his teammates got bigger headlines by leaving the yard, but Smith was the only Mariner to produce a three-hit effort on a memorable night for the Seattle offense. The speedy outfielder made significant contributions through some "small ball", lacing timely hits in both the fifth and eighth innings. Smith has now hit safely in all five games to open June, and he's raised his season average 46 points to .210 since May 27, a span of 10 contests.
